Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 1.9% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 121,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,199,000 after buying an additional 45,488 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

