Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,868. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.39 and a 200-day moving average of $448.57. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

