Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,994 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,927,656,000 after buying an additional 10,962,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,448,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $481,694,000 after buying an additional 4,163,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $378,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $170,233,000 after purchasing an additional 613,847 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,283,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,226,003. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.29%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

