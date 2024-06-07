Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.00.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $845.58. 1,494,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $375.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $758.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $710.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $512.50 and a 1-year high of $850.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

