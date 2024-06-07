Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,045,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $459,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,472.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,242 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after purchasing an additional 884,394 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Bank of America raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

AJG stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.82. 74,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,527. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $203.35 and a one year high of $259.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,945 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

