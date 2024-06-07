Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $216.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.59.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.48 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 459,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 405,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 145,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 201,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.