AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AppFolio Stock Performance
AppFolio stock opened at $231.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a one year low of $153.30 and a one year high of $256.73.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
