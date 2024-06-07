ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSS stock opened at $324.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

