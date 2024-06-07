Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Annovis Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANVS

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

NYSE:ANVS opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $74.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.