Angeles Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.81. The company had a trading volume of 592,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,663. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $363.24. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.33 and its 200 day moving average is $328.93.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

