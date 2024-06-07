Angeles Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,910 shares of company stock valued at $35,612,012 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.81. 47,667,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,437,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $563.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.