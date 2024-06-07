Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $29.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $160.68. 949,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,533. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

