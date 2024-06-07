Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,987 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 202.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.82. 349,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.