Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM) Trading Up 3.4%

Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 10,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 2,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.
Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.
Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (GERM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted, narrow index of US-listed, global biotech companies that are engaged in the testing and treatments of infectious diseases. GERM was launched on Jun 17, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
