Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of AP stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.83.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
