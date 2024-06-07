American International Group Inc. Sells 2,829 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Chord Energy worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,114,000 after acquiring an additional 138,957 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,193,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.40.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $167.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $145.06 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.50 and a 200-day moving average of $168.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

