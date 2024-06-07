American International Group Inc. Sells 18,006 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,006 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,501,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,698,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,478,000 after buying an additional 1,285,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,979,000 after buying an additional 944,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,097 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,610. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.1 %

FTNT stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $59.75. 3,059,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

