American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Matador Resources worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 59,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 424,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 198,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

