American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.79.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on LAD

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.