American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

AEO stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 16,971 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $433,269.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,468.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,319 shares of company stock worth $1,312,938. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

