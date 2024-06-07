American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,785 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.36. 268,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.26. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

