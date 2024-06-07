American Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 5,158 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cadiz worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 15,764.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadiz news, CEO Susan P. Kennedy bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 966,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Cadiz stock remained flat at $2.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,467. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.86. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 925.72% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

