Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,395 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,491,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,795,000 after buying an additional 55,131 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.13. 1,078,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,207. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.