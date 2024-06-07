Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is Mudita Advisors LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Mudita Advisors LLP decreased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163,700 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold makes up 4.8% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mudita Advisors LLP owned 0.13% of Alamos Gold worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $64,117,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,456 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 3,490.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,213,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,426,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,404 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Shares of AGI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,315. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

