Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.15.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Shares of AGI opened at $16.92 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
