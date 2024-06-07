Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after buying an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 201,905 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 90,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after purchasing an additional 202,396 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGI opened at $16.92 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.