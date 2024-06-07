Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $87,492.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $87,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,174 shares in the company, valued at $30,793,392.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ABNB opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

