Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Shares Up 2.6%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $276.85 and last traded at $276.80. 149,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,682,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.85.

The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

