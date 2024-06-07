Aion (AION) Trading 13.7% Higher This Week

Aion (AION) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $436.23 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00084159 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00030433 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012085 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 734% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000078 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

