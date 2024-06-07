Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$308,226.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total transaction of C$308,226.00.

Guy Gosselin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at C$93.92 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$96.20. The stock has a market cap of C$46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 86.96, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Veritas Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

