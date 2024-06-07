AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Shares Up 0.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 31,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 20,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

