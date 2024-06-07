ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADTN. Northland Securities upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $5.32 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $420.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

