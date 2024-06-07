abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO) Trading Down 1%

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEOGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.35) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.35). Approximately 113,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 103,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.43).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £880.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 558.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 509.17.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from abrdn Private Equity Opportunities’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alan Devine sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.92), for a total transaction of £20,007 ($25,633.57). 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Company Profile

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

