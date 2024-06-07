Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Sells $727,097.60 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.9 %
ANF stock opened at $175.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $196.99.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 152,907 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
