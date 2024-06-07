AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,389. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $299.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

