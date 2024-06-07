Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

ABT stock opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 634.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.