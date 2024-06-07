93,650 Shares in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 1.15% of TMT Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of TMT Acquisition by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 186,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 107,461 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TMT Acquisition by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TMT Acquisition by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 60,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMT Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TMTC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217. TMT Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

TMT Acquisition Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

