70,000 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.08% of Light & Wonder at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,523,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,249,000 after buying an additional 231,631 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth $6,848,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth about $4,441,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,716,000 after buying an additional 47,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LNW. Macquarie lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $99.87 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.16 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

