3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.37 and last traded at $100.07. Approximately 1,221,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,673,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.36.

Get 3M alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 40,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,221 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of 3M by 160.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 102,284 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.9% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.