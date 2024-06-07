324,739 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 324,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CCL opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

