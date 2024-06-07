1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 8,373 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 417,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $240.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

