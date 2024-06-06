Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP) Shares Up 0.4%

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 18,149 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Company Profile

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

