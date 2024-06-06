Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Trading 2.9% Higher

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$20.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

