Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.06

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 204200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

YGR has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.34.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$40.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.10 million. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.6779661 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

