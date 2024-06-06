Wrapped Pulse 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.72 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $472.67 million and $7.72 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Pulse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,518,831,814,624 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,519,724,678,343.782. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00005481 USD and is up 7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $7,863,195.76 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.