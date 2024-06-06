Wrapped CRO Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 6th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $111.57 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 956,941,371 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 956,941,370.7499479. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.11741101 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $5,055,895.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

