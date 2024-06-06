WOW-token (WOW) One Day Volume Tops $0.89

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $221.16 million and approximately $0.89 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001906 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004021 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007476 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.