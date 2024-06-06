WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.32

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 1282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $533.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.