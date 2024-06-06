WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Position Reduced by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth approximately $103,908,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at $34,737,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,710,000 after buying an additional 294,060 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at $26,291,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at $11,022,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE WT traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 1,553,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,701. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.18. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.47.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.