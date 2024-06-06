Williamson Legacy Group LLC Acquires New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Salesforce accounts for 1.4% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.98 on Thursday, hitting $240.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,614,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.29.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock worth $182,545,398. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

View Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.