William Reed Little Purchases 4,000 Shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider William Reed Little purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,013. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $282.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Report on OBIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.